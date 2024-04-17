iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 82,222 shares.The stock last traded at $77.66 and had previously closed at $77.75.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $974.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

