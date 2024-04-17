iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.54.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

