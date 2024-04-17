iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,587.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of ISCG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 23,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

