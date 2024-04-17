iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 163,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 122,469 shares.The stock last traded at $35.96 and had previously closed at $36.06.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $594.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.