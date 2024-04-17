IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up about 0.1% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. 72,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,300 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

