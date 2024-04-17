Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN):

4/16/2024 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/7/2024 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

2/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 20,416,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,300,430. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Get Rivian Automotive Inc alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.