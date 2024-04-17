Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (LON:IVPG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.55

Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (LON:IVPGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Invesco Select Glo Eq’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IVPG opened at GBX 272.25 ($3.39) on Wednesday. Invesco Select Glo Eq has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.31. The firm has a market cap of £68.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,828.57.

About Invesco Select Glo Eq

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

