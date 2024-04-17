Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 343,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 164,601 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.74.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $874.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

