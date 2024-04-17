Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 343,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 164,601 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.74.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $874.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
