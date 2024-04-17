Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,349 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $378.55 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

