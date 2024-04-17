Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases 11,400 Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Immix Biopharma worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

