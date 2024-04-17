HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Lifted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 386,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

