Hikari Power Ltd Buys 310 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 1.5% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.72. 441,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.47. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

