Hikari Power Ltd Acquires 2,000 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Roche comprises 0.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Roche were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Roche by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth $2,575,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 22.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. 2,180,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHHBY

Roche Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.