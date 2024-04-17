GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.27

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 2175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.44 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.