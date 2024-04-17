FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 94,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,555,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after buying an additional 1,578,816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 226,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 3,569,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,790,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 8.26. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

