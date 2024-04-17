FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

