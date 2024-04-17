Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FOX by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,774. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

