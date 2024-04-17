Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,415,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,415,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,082 shares of company stock worth $22,404,321. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

