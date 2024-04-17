FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 111,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,353 shares.The stock last traded at $75.26 and had previously closed at $75.26.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 46.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Featured Articles

