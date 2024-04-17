First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Up 4.8%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.65 and last traded at $181.41. Approximately 2,006,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,056,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.96.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

