Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 2,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

