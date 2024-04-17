Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EA opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

