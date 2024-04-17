ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 11,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ESS Tech by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ESS Tech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,883 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ESS Tech by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ESS Tech by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 178,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

GWH stock remained flat at $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 552,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,028.89% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

