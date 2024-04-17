Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $107.63 million and approximately $406,222.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,951.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00746001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00126417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00196299 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00038397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00104592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,693,100 coins and its circulating supply is 74,693,640 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

