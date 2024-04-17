ERC20 Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 90.4% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $21,978.90 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,871.47 or 1.00088488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010896 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00285818 USD and is up 737.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $23,906.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

