EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $812.08 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $812.08 million and $117.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,123,278,630 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,282,999 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

