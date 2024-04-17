Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.87. 1,410,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,865,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

