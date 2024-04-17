EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,777,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 5,296,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.4 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Missed Taiwan Semi’s Rise? Try United Microelectronics
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.