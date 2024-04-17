EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,777,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 5,296,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.4 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

