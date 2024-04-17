Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $228.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

