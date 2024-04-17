Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $13.94 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.43.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,667. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

