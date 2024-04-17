Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 349,737 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 106,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,149. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

