Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 7.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. 233,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,023. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

