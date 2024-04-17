Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 4.6%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 52,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 141,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DNTH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

