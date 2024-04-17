Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

