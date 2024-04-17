Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.53 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.14 and a 200-day moving average of $442.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

