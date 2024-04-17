Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 3.5%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 195,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 460,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $620.24 million, a P/E ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

