Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 9.9% in March

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

JVA stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

