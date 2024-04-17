Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

GLV opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

