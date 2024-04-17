Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 30,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $359.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

