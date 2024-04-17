CashBackPro Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $640.56 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $7.10 or 0.00011485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $640.56 million and approximately $787,548.25 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,871.47 or 1.00088488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00094002 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,202 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.08288081 USD and is down -10.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $909,730.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

