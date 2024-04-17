Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Invests $241,000 in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 382,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWFG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

