Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,167.0 days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNLF opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.05. Capricorn Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

