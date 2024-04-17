Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,167.0 days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNLF opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.05. Capricorn Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.
About Capricorn Metals
