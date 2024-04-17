Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLV opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

