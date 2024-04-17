Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.98. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.37 and a twelve month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

