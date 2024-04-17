Bittensor (TAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72.70 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $72.70 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $453.43 or 0.00743414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,609,871 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,607,922. The last known price of Bittensor is 506.13312898 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $91,993,217.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

