Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

