Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.94% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IBLC opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

