Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

