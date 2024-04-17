Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 799 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.48. 83,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

