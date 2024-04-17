Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,473. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.